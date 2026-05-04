European Commission Head Responds to Trump's Threats to Impose Tariffs

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The European Commission is prepared for any scenario in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to impose 25% tariffs on European auto products. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference following the EU-Armenia summit, TASS reports.

"We are focused on shared benefits, cooperation, and reliability, and we are prepared for any scenario," she emphasized in response to a question about the US threats.

On May 1, Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with the EU's implementation of its part of the trade deal concluded in August 2025, and therefore the United States would increase the import tariff on EU cars and trucks imported to the US market to 25%. Von der Leyen noted that the US has not yet fulfilled all of its obligations under the trade deal.

"Both sides are currently implementing this agreement, albeit in accordance with different democratic procedures. On the EU side, we are in the final stages of fulfilling the remaining tariff obligations. At the same time, the US also has obligations. For example, they have not yet reached agreement on limiting grain supplies," she said.