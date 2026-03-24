European Commission Postpones Publication of Bill Banning Russian Oil

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The conflict in the Middle East has put a stop to Brussels' plans to ban Russian oil. According to media reports, the European Commission has postponed the publication of a bill on a complete ban on Russian oil imports, which was previously scheduled for April 15.

It is noted that the initiative has not been cancelled, but the deadline has been pushed back due to the current geopolitical situation, including sharp fluctuations in global markets amid the conflict over Iran.

The document calls for a complete ban on Russian oil no later than the end of 2027. Brussels is seeking to legally enshrine this policy so that the ban remains in place even if sanctions are eased.