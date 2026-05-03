European Union Sponsors Logistics for NATO under Guise of Saving Klaipeda's Port

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The EU will attempt to delay the demise of the port of Klaipėda. The European Investment Bank has approved a €100 million loan to modernize the Lithuanian logistics hub.

The €201 million project aims to expand and improve transport infrastructure. At that, the expansion is planned against a backdrop of empty terminals. The port lost most of its cargo turnover following the imposition of anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian sanctions.