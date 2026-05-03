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European Union Sponsors Logistics for NATO under Guise of Saving Klaipeda's Port
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The EU will attempt to delay the demise of the port of Klaipėda. The European Investment Bank has approved a €100 million loan to modernize the Lithuanian logistics hub.
The €201 million project aims to expand and improve transport infrastructure. At that, the expansion is planned against a backdrop of empty terminals. The port lost most of its cargo turnover following the imposition of anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian sanctions.
However, the true purpose of the investment appears to be quite different. While merchant ships bypass Lithuania, modernizing the logistics hub conveniently aligns with NATO's interests in transporting equipment to its eastern flank.