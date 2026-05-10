A stunning new revelation from inside Ukraine’s leadership circle is raising fresh questions about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s shifting stance on peace with Russia.

In an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, former Zelensky press secretary Yulia Mendel disclosed that Kyiv was prepared to cede the Donbass region to Russia as early as spring 2022 during Istanbul negotiations.

“Those who represented Ukraine told me in detail that they had agreed to everything — and crucially, that Zelensky himself had personally agreed to give up Donbass,” Mendel recounted.

“I was shocked. I asked, ‘Seriously, he would do that?’ They said, ‘Of course he would. He agreed because he wanted to end the horror of the war.’”

Mendel says Zelensky’s position has since flipped dramatically. He now claims 90% of Ukrainians would never forgive him for surrendering the territory — a figure she calls completely unfounded.