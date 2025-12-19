Financial Times: UK won't use frozen Russian assets for aid to Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09d55b2c-4eb5-4d70-b848-1aae32d6d720/conversions/f57195df-09b6-4a30-bea0-603795241ea0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09d55b2c-4eb5-4d70-b848-1aae32d6d720/conversions/f57195df-09b6-4a30-bea0-603795241ea0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09d55b2c-4eb5-4d70-b848-1aae32d6d720/conversions/f57195df-09b6-4a30-bea0-603795241ea0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09d55b2c-4eb5-4d70-b848-1aae32d6d720/conversions/f57195df-09b6-4a30-bea0-603795241ea0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The British authorities do not plan to use frozen Russian assets to provide aid to Ukraine, as the EU has failed to agree on a similar initiative, the Financial Times reports.

The funds in question involve over $10 billion kept with the UK banks. The original plan was to do so jointly with the EU, Australia, and Canada.