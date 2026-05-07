Flames engulfed more than 1,100 hectares of forest in Chernobyl zone

A major forest fire has broken out in the Chernobyl zone, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. The fire has initially engulfed more than 1,100 hectares.

Strong winds combined with dry weather are contributing to the rapid spread of the flames to new areas of the forest.

Rescue workers, specialized equipment, and other services have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Firefighters are working in an intensified manner, containing the fire's hot spots and preventing its further spread.