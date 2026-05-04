Fox News: US nearing resumption of large-scale military action against Iran

The US is nearing resumption of large-scale military action against Iran. American officials told Fox News, commenting on Operation Freedom, which was launched to free merchant ships stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US fired on two civilian cargo ships, mistaking them for IRGC naval boats. Five civilians were killed, according to the Tasnim news agency, citing a source.

Earlier, two US Navy guided missile destroyers came under intense attack by Iranian forces. However, neither was hit and is currently conducting missions in the Persian Gulf.

The Danish shipping company Maersk stated that the US military was able to secure passage for its vessel through the strait from the Persian Gulf, where it had been located since February.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed the opinion that Operation Freedom is a dead end and that the political crisis cannot be resolved militarily.