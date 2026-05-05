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FT: Ukraine's path to EU Delayed Indefinitely
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kiev's prospects for EU membership appear extremely bleak. According to the Financial Times, Ukraine's path to EU membership is being delayed indefinitely. To meet all of Brussels' stringent accession requirements will take at least 15 years.
The article's authors note that Kiev has created complete disarray within the EU. No one is prepared to guarantee Ukrainians a seat at the table in the foreseeable future.
Some EU members are proposing a "reduced" membership format: without voting rights. This essentially turns the country into a perpetual candidate, with obligations but no real leverage. The European Commission, for its part, is skeptical of any attempts to speed up the process.