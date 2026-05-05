news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56f3b820-6eb3-49ef-8bde-467ee1ec22b3/conversions/02988447-0e08-443f-9a25-f12dffba3970-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56f3b820-6eb3-49ef-8bde-467ee1ec22b3/conversions/02988447-0e08-443f-9a25-f12dffba3970-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56f3b820-6eb3-49ef-8bde-467ee1ec22b3/conversions/02988447-0e08-443f-9a25-f12dffba3970-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56f3b820-6eb3-49ef-8bde-467ee1ec22b3/conversions/02988447-0e08-443f-9a25-f12dffba3970-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev's prospects for EU membership appear extremely bleak. According to the Financial Times, Ukraine's path to EU membership is being delayed indefinitely. To meet all of Brussels' stringent accession requirements will take at least 15 years.

The article's authors note that Kiev has created complete disarray within the EU. No one is prepared to guarantee Ukrainians a seat at the table in the foreseeable future.