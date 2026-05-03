The German auto industry will lose €15 billion due to Trump's tariffs and raw material shortages

Germany's automotive sector is selling off shares. The reason is Trump's announcement to increase tariffs on European cars from 15% to 25%.

The tariff increase is expected to cost Germany nearly €15 billion. Furthermore, German automakers are facing a severe shortage of raw materials amid the conflict in the Middle East.

There is a huge shortage of helium, an important resource for the production of microchips, airbags, metalworking, and battery diagnostics.