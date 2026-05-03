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German auto industry will lose €15 billion due to Trump's tariffs and raw material shortages
Text by:Editorial office news.by
German auto industry will lose €15 billion due to Trump's tariffs and raw material shortagesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71b0c758-432c-4d4c-bb28-9f8c68d3ac4a/conversions/c8fbdee4-b728-412c-b88c-6be69c9e86ae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71b0c758-432c-4d4c-bb28-9f8c68d3ac4a/conversions/c8fbdee4-b728-412c-b88c-6be69c9e86ae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71b0c758-432c-4d4c-bb28-9f8c68d3ac4a/conversions/c8fbdee4-b728-412c-b88c-6be69c9e86ae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71b0c758-432c-4d4c-bb28-9f8c68d3ac4a/conversions/c8fbdee4-b728-412c-b88c-6be69c9e86ae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The German auto industry will lose €15 billion due to Trump's tariffs and raw material shortages
Germany's automotive sector is selling off shares. The reason is Trump's announcement to increase tariffs on European cars from 15% to 25%.
The tariff increase is expected to cost Germany nearly €15 billion. Furthermore, German automakers are facing a severe shortage of raw materials amid the conflict in the Middle East.
There is a huge shortage of helium, an important resource for the production of microchips, airbags, metalworking, and battery diagnostics.
About 40% of the EU's needs for this raw material are met through supplies from Qatar.