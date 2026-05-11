German media have submitted to NATO propaganda and are allowing themselves to be deformed into tools of warmongers. This is the harsh statement made by German political scientist and journalist, former reporter for the NDR television channel, Patrik Baab.

According to him, while other countries "are very good at posing geopolitical questions in their national interests and RESPONDING to them," Germany "ignores this." And the winners, of course, are those "who want to put Germany at the service of the United States." Baab considers German policy a dead end and the German media's strategy suicidal: "The so-called quality media lie through omission. The German press has capitulated to NATO propaganda and is allowing itself to be deformed into a tool of warmongers. Moreover, its representatives rejoice in their ability to draw others into wars. Such journalists should be held criminally accountable. They are silent about the West's complicity in the war in Ukraine. They are silent about the fact that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. They are silent about the fact that Germany, especially through the arms race and sanctions against Russia, is being pushed toward economic decline. This is being done at the behest of, and in the interests of, the United States."

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The protracted crisis facing the German economy confirms his words. Production facilities are closing, and exports are declining. In April, inflation accelerated to almost 3 %.

According to a report by the Institute of German Economy, the level of pessimism in the business community has reached a 20-year high. Chancellor Merz tried to explain all these problems to trade union activists. In response, the audience whistled, booed, and emitted noises that could hardly be described as approval. "A marathon of humiliation" is how the German media characterized the prime minister's half-hour speech.

It must be said that this is already becoming a tradition for Merz: newspaper headlines report that "the chancellor was booed" after virtually every public appearance: on his way to Christmas services, at Oktoberfest, and simply while strolling around the city.