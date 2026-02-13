Berlin’s initiative to utilize over €90 billion of frozen Russian assets for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine has fallen flat. The proposal, put forward by Germany behind closed doors at the Munich Security Conference, did not garner support from key European partners.

According to Spiegel, Paris was unequivocally opposed. French President Emmanuel Macron insists that the funds should primarily be allocated to European armaments rather than American systems. Berlin fears that, in such a scenario, it would bear the brunt of the costs for supplying military equipment to Kiev — a step Germany is not prepared to take