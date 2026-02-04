Guterres: Risk of Nuclear Weapons Use Higher Than Ever

The United Nations Secretary-General issued an alarming statement. António Guterres believes that the risk of nuclear weapons use is currently higher than ever.

The UN Secretary-General called on Moscow and Washington to urgently return to dialogue to develop an agreement on this matter. Guterres' statement is related to the termination of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START II).

Moscow withdrew from the New START Treaty in response to the United States' actions. Russia, however, warned that it would adhere to the treaty until February 5, 2026, and would continue to adhere to it if Washington confirmed its compliance with the document's provisions.