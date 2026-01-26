Watch onlineTV Programm
Head of European Commission preparing EU for conflict with Russia by 2030

Brussels continues to pursue an unfriendly course towards Russia. This is how the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph describes Ursula von der Leyen's initiatives to soften EU debt rules.

The publication claims that the politician is doing this to prepare the Union for a possible conflict with Russia by 2030. In this way, von der Leyen is seeking to attract an additional €650 billion for defense needs.

Incidentally, these issues were not on the agenda of the extraordinary EU summit, which underscores the independent nature of the European Commission head's unfriendly ambitions.

In fact, Brussels is building a financial and political basis for a long-term confrontation with Moscow.

