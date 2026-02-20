3.73 BYN
If Tallinn aims nuclear weapons at Russia, it will receive a similar response, Peskov states
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russia is not threatening Estonia, but if Tallinn aims nuclear weapons at Russia, it will receive a similar response, stated Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
He also emphasized that Moscow is doing everything necessary to ensure its own security, especially in matters of nuclear deterrence.
Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonian authorities do not rule out the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory if such a decision is made within the framework of NATO defense plans.