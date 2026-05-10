Iran Defies U.S. In Nuclear Showdown

Tehran is digging in its heels against a key U.S. demand in ongoing nuclear talks, refusing to export its enriched uranium stockpile outside the country.

Iranian officials told Al Jazeera they are willing to dilute the material to lower enrichment levels under strict IAEA monitoring — but they flatly rejected America’s call to hand over uranium enriched to 60% and impose a 20-year moratorium on production.

President Donald J. Trump fired back, declaring that only the United States and China possess the advanced technology needed to reach Iran’s deeply buried uranium caches.

“Their nuclear sites have been hit so hard they don’t even have the equipment to move it,” the President said.