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Iran Retains 70% of Missiles and 75% of Launchers during Conflict with US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A surprising statistics for the Pentagon: Iran retained the majority of its military might during the conflict with the United States. This includes approximately 70% of its missile stockpiles and 75% of its launchers. This data is cited by The Washington Post with reference to CIA report.
According to US intelligence, Tehran has not only restored its underground storage facilities but also managed to assemble several new ballistic missiles.
Analysts believe the Islamic Republic's accumulated resources are sufficient to withstand a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz for up to four months. Furthermore, drones, of which Tehran has thousands, are crucial to monitor maritime traffic.