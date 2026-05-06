Iran studying Trump's memorandum

A fragile, but nonetheless de-escalation is emerging in the Middle East. Donald Trump has declared progress in negotiations with Iran and a high probability of reaching a deal. Washington has handed Tehran a memorandum proposing a phased opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the port blockade. The plan calls for declaring an end to the conflict and launching a 30-day negotiating period. Iran is expected to respond through Pakistani mediators within two days. However, Washington's conditions remain extremely tough.

According to media reports, the US is demanding a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment and the abandonment of existing stockpiles, as well as the complete dismantlement of nuclear facilities. Furthermore, the US intends to conduct inspections and subsequently impose sanctions in the event of violations. Iranian state media have already called some of these demands unrealistic. Nevertheless, the parties remain in contact, discussing the possibility of completely lifting sanctions in exchange for compliance with the terms of the memorandum.