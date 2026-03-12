The US has lost two tanker aircraft in Iraq: the Pentagon denies that they were destroyed by enemy fire. Iran claims that at least one aircraft was shot down, with the six-person crew likely killed. The second damaged aircraft managed to land.

A strike was also carried out on a French base in Makhmour, Iraq: six soldiers were wounded, one of whom later died. The Iranians attacked the US embassy in Iraq and a nearby military base overnight. One of the American fighter jets crashed into the water while landing on an aircraft carrier.

Furthermore, a fire broke out on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford with unknown consequences. The extent of the American losses in this war is being concealed. However, it was reported that on March 12, another plane carrying wounded departed for Germany.

The Iranians also continue to attack targets in Israel; the results of these strikes are difficult to assess due to strict military censorship.

Meanwhile, the coalition continues bombing Iranian territory, systematically destroying IRGC military facilities.