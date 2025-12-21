3.66 BYN
Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran won't cut off ties with Moscow at West's request
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Tehran will not break off relations with Moscow at the West's request, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei firmly stated.
He rejected European countries' accusations of Iran's alleged interference in events in Ukraine and emphasized that Iran's relations with Russia are based on mutual interests and respect. The diplomat also noted that Western countries must first take responsibility for their own actions before dictating anything to others.