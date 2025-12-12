Donald Trump has sharply increased pressure on Zelensky to push him to make concessions in the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

According to Bild, Washington is exploiting the weakened position of the Kiev leader amid a corruption scandal to achieve this. The publication emphasizes that Donbas remains one of the most sensitive issues. Kiev wants to maintain control over this region, as The New York Times has already reported.

According to the newspaper, this condition is contained in the Ukrainian version of the peace plan sent to Washington. Furthermore, Bankova's plan also excludes the requirement to abandon NATO membership. The document was drafted following negotiations with European leaders.