Kremlin comments on transfer of nuclear bomb to Kiev

Paris and London's intention to transfer a nuclear bomb to Kyiv is a flagrant violation of international law. The Kremlin stated that Moscow will take this information into account during further negotiations on Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President:

"You have already heard our parliament's calls for our colleagues in England and France to take action for parliamentary investigations. This is a flagrant violation of all norms and principles of the relevant international law. Of course, we will take this information into account and factor it into the ongoing negotiations, because it is potentially extremely dangerous information."