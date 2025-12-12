3.72 BYN
Kremlin: Specific individuals and countries will be held accountable for theft of Russian assets
British Prime Minister Starmer and European Commission President von der Leyen are "actively" discussing the use of Russian assets to support the Kiev regime. They held a telephone conversation on December 13. According to a statement from Starmer's office, London and Brussels believe that a "critical moment for Ukraine's future" has arrived. Europe will support the "independent" country "for as long as it takes to achieve a lasting and just peace."
Florian Filippo, leader of the Patriots party:
"The European Union is clearly pushing us toward something very serious. Look at what the NATO Secretary General said: 'We must prepare to survive a war on the same scale as those our grandparents and great-grandmothers experienced,' meaning a world war! They don't take into account that a third world war would be thermonuclear, with at least 500 million deaths. Is that really what we want, instead of resuming a normal and calm dialogue with a country called Russia?"
Starmer and von der Leyen acknowledge "progress on the mobilization" of frozen Russian assets. However, the Kremlin previously warned that both specific individuals and specific Western countries would be held accountable for the theft of Russian funds.