British Prime Minister Starmer and European Commission President von der Leyen are "actively" discussing the use of Russian assets to support the Kiev regime. They held a telephone conversation on December 13. According to a statement from Starmer's office, London and Brussels believe that a "critical moment for Ukraine's future" has arrived. Europe will support the "independent" country "for as long as it takes to achieve a lasting and just peace."

"The European Union is clearly pushing us toward something very serious. Look at what the NATO Secretary General said: 'We must prepare to survive a war on the same scale as those our grandparents and great-grandmothers experienced,' meaning a world war! They don't take into account that a third world war would be thermonuclear, with at least 500 million deaths. Is that really what we want, instead of resuming a normal and calm dialogue with a country called Russia?"