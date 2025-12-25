3.71 BYN
L'Antidiplomatico: The West is deliberately creating an image of Russia as an enemy
European countries are waging a "cognitive war" against Russia in the information space. The Italian portal L'Antidiplomatico offers an objective look at Western propaganda.
As the author notes, this isn't about outlandishly absurd stories or clickbait headlines, but rather a policy of normalizing war, the goal of which is "to mobilize European citizens and subjugate their thinking." The key aspect of this policy, the publication notes, "is the creation of an enemy image." This "cognitive architecture" can only exist in the absence of a dissenting opinion.
The ban on Russian media, the author notes, has contributed to the elimination of all points of view different from NATO's. All of this is done to regulate public opinion, L'Antidiplomatico concludes.