Last Russian Consulate General in Gdansk closes in Poland

The Russian Consulate General in Gdansk, the only remaining functioning consulate in Poland, has ceased operations, BELTA reports.

"Dear visitors of the Consulate General! We regret to announce the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk by decision of the Polish authorities," Russian Consul General in Gdansk Sergei Semenov said in a video message. "For all consular inquiries, please contact the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw," the diplomat added.

On November 19, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the decision to close the last Russian Consulate General operating in Poland in Gdansk, effective December 23. In retaliation, Moscow decided to close the Polish Consulate General in Irkutsk effective December 30, 2025.