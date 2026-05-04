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Latvia Launches Two Large-Scale Military Exercises
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Two large-scale military exercises have commenced in Latvia: Crystal Arrow, involving a mechanized infantry brigade of the local ground forces, and Spring Warrior, organized by a NATO multinational brigade.
Their goal is to improve the interoperability of allied forces in defending the country, including unit deployment, logistics, and command and control.
In total, approximately 4,700 military personnel and over 800 pieces of equipment will be involved in the maneuvers.
The drills will take place both at training grounds across the country and in civilian areas. Residents have already been warned that military vehicles will be moving along main and regional roads for two weeks.