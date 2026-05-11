Riga is deliberately destroying businesses and isolating the region, ignoring the interests of its own citizens. The Ministry of Transport is pushing for another ban that would completely eliminate regular and transit bus services to Belarus and Russia.

Officials justify this with national security and absurd fears of recruiting Latvians, effectively depriving people of the opportunity to see their loved ones. Moreover, ordinary taxpayers will have to pay for this policy. The state will be forced to pay millions in compensation to carriers for equipment downtime and revoked licenses.