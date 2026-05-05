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Latvia promises to crack down on May 9 celebrations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Latvia, police have announced their intention to strictly suppress May 9th celebrations. Law enforcement will be on high alert to prevent any incidents.
If attempts are made to move Victory Day celebrations to courtyards or other public spaces, police promise to act "sternly and with zero tolerance for violations." Patrols will also enforce the ban on the use of Soviet and other symbols deemed unacceptable by the authorities.
Residents have been warned that any public display of solidarity with the holiday will be considered a legal offense.