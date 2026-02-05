3.74 BYN
2.86 BYN
3.37 BYN
Latvia Wants to Cancel All Buses to Belarus and Russia
Latvia wants to completely cancel all bus services to Belarus and Russia. This decision will supposedly strengthen national security and "reduce risks for Latvian travelers," the press secretary of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
Latvia's authorities previously banned non-scheduled passenger transportation, meaning tourist services. Only Belarusians and Russians with EU citizenship or residence permits are allowed to enter Latvia.
Latvian carriers were also previously prohibited from renewing their licenses. Only two companies operated flights to Belarus: Latlines and Dautrans. The latter cancelled its popular Riga-Vitebsk route on February 1, 2026. Dautrans's permit for the Riga-Minsk route is valid until the end of February.