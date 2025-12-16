Vilnius has finally announced its readiness to negotiate with Minsk, but in a special format. According to Lithuanian media reports, citing a statement by the Baltic republic's Foreign Minister, the discussions will be held at the level of ambassadors-at-large.

Until now, Vilnius has refrained from political contacts with Minsk, believing that all disagreements can be resolved at the "technical" level, as Lithuanian authorities call it. This means cooperation at the agency level, such as border services.

Meanwhile, Latvia's intelligence services have decided to issue a call to citizens to avoid traveling to Belarus and Russia during the Christmas and New Year holidays. A corresponding post appeared on the official SGB page on the social media platform X. There, the service threatens Latvians with intelligence activities and possible recruitment. The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly spreads such "horror stories." Despite this, thousands of people continue to choose both Belarus and Russia as vacation destinations.