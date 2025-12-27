The Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced. RIA Novosti reports.

"On the night of December 28-29, 2025, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region," he said.

Lavrov stated that all the UAVs were destroyed by Russian air defense systems.