3.72 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.44 BYN
Lavrov announces Kiev's attempt to attack Putin's Novgorod residence
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lavrov announces Kiev's attempt to attack Putin's Novgorod residencenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29b75972-04b7-457b-8719-8744921be2e6/conversions/20c70ad6-2ef4-4f7f-973b-90e173a72bf1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29b75972-04b7-457b-8719-8744921be2e6/conversions/20c70ad6-2ef4-4f7f-973b-90e173a72bf1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29b75972-04b7-457b-8719-8744921be2e6/conversions/20c70ad6-2ef4-4f7f-973b-90e173a72bf1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29b75972-04b7-457b-8719-8744921be2e6/conversions/20c70ad6-2ef4-4f7f-973b-90e173a72bf1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced. RIA Novosti reports.
"On the night of December 28-29, 2025, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region," he said.
Lavrov stated that all the UAVs were destroyed by Russian air defense systems.
"There have been no reports of casualties or damage from the UAV debris," the Russian Foreign Minister stated.