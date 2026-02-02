Lavrov Calls Deployment of Western Military Facilities in Ukraine Unacceptable

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93fd6bed-abab-4c45-8e5e-187631f35c8a/conversions/3b9ff763-7227-4f0b-a4d9-7819ca1e55a4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93fd6bed-abab-4c45-8e5e-187631f35c8a/conversions/3b9ff763-7227-4f0b-a4d9-7819ca1e55a4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93fd6bed-abab-4c45-8e5e-187631f35c8a/conversions/3b9ff763-7227-4f0b-a4d9-7819ca1e55a4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93fd6bed-abab-4c45-8e5e-187631f35c8a/conversions/3b9ff763-7227-4f0b-a4d9-7819ca1e55a4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Deployment of Western military facilities in Ukraine is unacceptable to Moscow, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Sergey Lavrov noted that the Kremlin has reconsidered its negotiating position following Kiev's "adoption of a policy of state terrorism" and the attack on the presidential residence. The minister also stated that prior to the talks in Abu Dhabi, military contacts between Russia and Ukraine took place in late January.

A second round of consultations is scheduled for February 4 and 5, with the participation of US Special Presidential Envoy Witkoff. The Kremlin reported that the meeting was previously postponed due to additional schedule conflicts between the three parties, and noted that Russia remains open to negotiations.