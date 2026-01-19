3.72 BYN
Lavrov calls provocations against Kaliningrad Region suicidal
Statements about creating a fortified area near the Suwalki Gap are provocations by Baltic politicians
Statements about creating a fortified area near the Suwalki Gap are provocations by Baltic politicians, and they are aimed at the Union State. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
An unprecedented militarization of NATO countries is underway, and threats to blockade Kaliningrad are an open provocation aimed at Russia and Belarus as a Union State.
Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:
"Making such statements achieves the opposite result. It simply creates a natural feeling in Russia and Belarus that they are plotting something, that they are planning some kind of provocation in order to provoke us into taking concrete action and then appeal to the unity of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance. The threats against the Kaliningrad region are of the same nature. We will not engage in an exchange of rhetorical threats, but everyone should know, as has been said many times: everyone should know, that it would be suicidal for those who initiate such provocations."
The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that the European Union is currently making "full-scale" efforts to undermine the EAEU. Nevertheless, dialogue with European countries will continue for the sake of Eurasian security.