Lavrov calls provocations against Kaliningrad Region suicidal

"Making such statements achieves the opposite result. It simply creates a natural feeling in Russia and Belarus that they are plotting something, that they are planning some kind of provocation in order to provoke us into taking concrete action and then appeal to the unity of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance. The threats against the Kaliningrad region are of the same nature. We will not engage in an exchange of rhetorical threats, but everyone should know, as has been said many times: everyone should know, that it would be suicidal for those who initiate such provocations."