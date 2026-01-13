3.71 BYN
Lavrov calls US operation against Venezuelan President Maduro illegal
The Russian Foreign Minister called the US operation against Venezuelan President Maduro illegal. This constitutes a gross violation of international law.
Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: "Our fundamental assessments of the illegal operation carried out by the United States remain valid. They are shared by the overwhelming majority of states – countries of the Global South and the Global East. Only Western Europeans and other Washington allies are so shamefacedly trying to avoid making such fundamental assessments, although it is clear to everyone that this constitutes a gross violation of international law."
Moscow's position remains unchanged. It is based on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states whose governments represent the interests of their entire population. And Venezuela was precisely such a state, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes.