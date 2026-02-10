European countries are currently trying to make Nazism "acceptable," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also noted that preserving the memory of the fight against Nazism is crucial to preventing the revival of the ideology in all formats.

"2026 marks the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Nuremberg Tribunal, where history rendered its final verdict on the war criminals of the Third Reich, guilty of genocide against the peoples of the former Soviet Union. We will continue to work to ensure that the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal remain inviolable and that the crimes that were forever condemned are never repeated anywhere—be it in Ukraine or in various parts of Europe, where attempts are now being made to make Nazism acceptable, so to speak," Sergey Lavrov emphasized.

On December 15, 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by Russia to combat the glorification of Nazism. 119 states voted in favor, 51 voted against. Among the countries that opposed the resolution were Germany, Italy, and Japan.