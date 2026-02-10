Lavrov: NATO, EU, and OSCE become obsolete

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Moscow is working with Eurasia's countries to build the unified and indivisible security architecture in the continent. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who particularly emphasized the role of Belarus.

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:

"We attach particular importance to concluding and implementing bilateral agreements. These include our agreements on security guarantees with Belarus and a comprehensive strategic partnership with the DPRK and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We continue to develop diverse relations with the world's most powerful countries—China, India, and our partners in the CSTO, the EAEU, the CIS, the SCO, and BRICS."