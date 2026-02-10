3.73 BYN
Lavrov: NATO, EU, and OSCE become obsolete
Moscow is working with Eurasia's countries to build the unified and indivisible security architecture in the continent. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who particularly emphasized the role of Belarus.
Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:
"We attach particular importance to concluding and implementing bilateral agreements. These include our agreements on security guarantees with Belarus and a comprehensive strategic partnership with the DPRK and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We continue to develop diverse relations with the world's most powerful countries—China, India, and our partners in the CSTO, the EAEU, the CIS, the SCO, and BRICS."
Lavrov also emphasized that NATO, the European Union, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are becoming obsolete. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance has failed to fulfill its promises to the Soviet Union not to expand eastward, the European Union has destroyed the established infrastructure of cooperation with Russia, and the OSCE has effectively submitted to the West's unilateral line and abandoned the basic principle of consensus among all participating states.