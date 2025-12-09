3.77 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.37 BYN
Lavrov: Russia and US agree to continue working to resolve crisis in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lavrov: Russia and US agree to continue working to resolve crisis in Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6beb5b3c-0baf-4db2-b09c-d9c5b87cc592/conversions/4368284f-0511-439c-a6ec-a18185237dbf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6beb5b3c-0baf-4db2-b09c-d9c5b87cc592/conversions/4368284f-0511-439c-a6ec-a18185237dbf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6beb5b3c-0baf-4db2-b09c-d9c5b87cc592/conversions/4368284f-0511-439c-a6ec-a18185237dbf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6beb5b3c-0baf-4db2-b09c-d9c5b87cc592/conversions/4368284f-0511-439c-a6ec-a18185237dbf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russia and the US have agreed to continue working together to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this during Government Hour in the Federation Council, according to TASS.
"Discussion of the relevant proposals from the American side continued on December 2, as you know, during the visit to Moscow of US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff. An agreement was reached to continue this work," Sergey Lavrov said.