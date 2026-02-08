3.73 BYN
Lavrov: U.S. Not Ready to Implement Its Proposals Regarding Ukraine Made in Alaska
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Moscow and Washington should have moved toward broad cooperation after Anchorage, but in practice it's the other way around. This was stated by the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov.
He emphasized that the United States is no longer prepared to implement its proposals regarding Ukraine made in Alaska.
At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that Moscow will not allow the deployment of any weapons in Ukraine that threaten Russian security interests.