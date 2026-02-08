Lavrov: U.S. Not Ready to Implement Its Proposals Regarding Ukraine Made in Alaska

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f79ad0c-b396-499c-90c0-eda2e5ef9dd8/conversions/40991f79-8657-4d80-a0b2-c14ff5ac284a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f79ad0c-b396-499c-90c0-eda2e5ef9dd8/conversions/40991f79-8657-4d80-a0b2-c14ff5ac284a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f79ad0c-b396-499c-90c0-eda2e5ef9dd8/conversions/40991f79-8657-4d80-a0b2-c14ff5ac284a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f79ad0c-b396-499c-90c0-eda2e5ef9dd8/conversions/40991f79-8657-4d80-a0b2-c14ff5ac284a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Moscow and Washington should have moved toward broad cooperation after Anchorage, but in practice it's the other way around. This was stated by the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov.

He emphasized that the United States is no longer prepared to implement its proposals regarding Ukraine made in Alaska.