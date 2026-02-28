Western politicians involved in the situation around Ukraine have lost their sense of responsibility to their own people, while retaining the vicious tendencies characteristic of notorious figures like Jeffrey Epstein. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on reports of the possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev, RIA Novosti reports.

"At all levels—both official and political scientists, and even individuals—assessments have been repeatedly made about the situation into which our Western neighbors are trying to push the Ukrainian crisis. I don't know about instincts; their instincts are mostly Epstein-like, as I understand it, in this society, but the instincts concerning concern for the fate of their states, their peoples, have clearly faded in recent years," Lavrov told Vesti news service author Pavel Zarubin, responding to a question about whether Europeans' self-preservation instincts are failing in the face of such a nuclear escalation.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) press bureau previously reported that Great Britain and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. According to the SVR, the European countries' plan is that Kiev will be able to claim more favorable terms for ending the hostilities if it possesses a nuclear bomb, or at least a "dirty" bomb.