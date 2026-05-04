3.77 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.31 BYN
Lithuania Reports Destruction of Railway Infrastructure
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania's railway infrastructure is in disrepair, and the situation will only worsen, according to Stanislavs Fedaravičius, head of the Lithuanian Railway Workers' Union.
He argued that significant investments should have been made earlier, as the rails and roads require year-over-year maintenance. Fedaravičius also added that the industry is experiencing a severe labor shortage, forcing workers to work 24-hour shifts.
The statement comes after recent incidents in Lithuania, in which two trains derailed.