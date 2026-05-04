Lithuania Reports Destruction of Railway Infrastructure

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Lithuania's railway infrastructure is in disrepair, and the situation will only worsen, according to Stanislavs Fedaravičius, head of the Lithuanian Railway Workers' Union.

He argued that significant investments should have been made earlier, as the rails and roads require year-over-year maintenance. Fedaravičius also added that the industry is experiencing a severe labor shortage, forcing workers to work 24-hour shifts.