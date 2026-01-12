Lithuania Single-Handedly Tries to Block EU Dialogue with Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania has once again demonstratively opposed any talks between the European Union and Russia. The country's ambassador to the EU stated that resuming political dialogue between the EU and Russia is only possible with the unanimous decision of all EU countries.

In his opinion, since Vilnius is opposed to dialogue, other European countries should follow suit. However, this rhetoric has long lacked unity and support.