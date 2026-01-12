3.70 BYN
Lithuania Single-Handedly Tries to Block EU Dialogue with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania has once again demonstratively opposed any talks between the European Union and Russia. The country's ambassador to the EU stated that resuming political dialogue between the EU and Russia is only possible with the unanimous decision of all EU countries.
In his opinion, since Vilnius is opposed to dialogue, other European countries should follow suit. However, this rhetoric has long lacked unity and support.
A European Commission spokesperson stated that the European Union will have to begin negotiations with Russia at some point. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that resuming dialogue with Vladimir Putin could be beneficial for Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shares this opinion.