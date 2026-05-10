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London Adds Crimean Social Institutions to Sanctions List
Text by:Editorial office news.by
London Adds Crimean Social Institutions to Sanctions Listnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a80395bb-02a2-4538-a4c5-b57c8cb18f93/conversions/c450172e-99c3-435d-a8ae-570e3a6f1fab-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a80395bb-02a2-4538-a4c5-b57c8cb18f93/conversions/c450172e-99c3-435d-a8ae-570e3a6f1fab-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a80395bb-02a2-4538-a4c5-b57c8cb18f93/conversions/c450172e-99c3-435d-a8ae-570e3a6f1fab-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a80395bb-02a2-4538-a4c5-b57c8cb18f93/conversions/c450172e-99c3-435d-a8ae-570e3a6f1fab-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The UK Treasury has expanded its sanctions list against Russia by 85 items. The list includes individuals and legal entities. The targeted social institutions in Crimea include a psychiatric hospital, several orphanages, health camps, boarding houses, and Sevastopol State University.
Moscow's response was swift. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized the absurdity of Keir Starmer's cabinet's actions. She stated, "It's time for London to call in some orderlies."