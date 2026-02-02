Macron Announces Preparations for Talks with Putin

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ca38d07-e010-4664-bc71-b09153e17012/conversions/8fa7a4fc-12ee-474c-afb1-9bd45c2c95aa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ca38d07-e010-4664-bc71-b09153e17012/conversions/8fa7a4fc-12ee-474c-afb1-9bd45c2c95aa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ca38d07-e010-4664-bc71-b09153e17012/conversions/8fa7a4fc-12ee-474c-afb1-9bd45c2c95aa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ca38d07-e010-4664-bc71-b09153e17012/conversions/8fa7a4fc-12ee-474c-afb1-9bd45c2c95aa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of France Emmanuel Macron stated that technical preparations are under way for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.

"Preparations are currently under way, and technical negotiations on this issue are under way," he told media during a visit to the Haute-Saône department in eastern France.

The French leader also noted that parallel consultations are held with European partners and Vladimir Zelensky.

Furthermore, Macron stated that preparations are under way for future discussions on ending the Ukrainian conflict through the so-called coalition of the willing, as part of developing security guarantees for Kiev.