Macron Announces Preparations for Talks with Putin
President of France Emmanuel Macron stated that technical preparations are under way for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.
"Preparations are currently under way, and technical negotiations on this issue are under way," he told media during a visit to the Haute-Saône department in eastern France.
The French leader also noted that parallel consultations are held with European partners and Vladimir Zelensky.
Furthermore, Macron stated that preparations are under way for future discussions on ending the Ukrainian conflict through the so-called coalition of the willing, as part of developing security guarantees for Kiev.
Earlier, on January 23-24, the first round of security consultations between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine was held in Abu Dhabi. The next round of Russian-American-Ukrainian talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.