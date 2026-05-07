Marco Rubio: Ukraine Negotiations Reach Dead End

"For a number of reasons, these efforts have not yet borne fruit. We remain willing to play a mediating role if it proves productive. We do not want to waste time and energy on a process that is not moving forward. But if we see an opportunity to bring the parties together to reach a peace agreement, we will seize it. Ultimately, our position is this: war is a tragedy. Both sides pay a huge price for it: economically and, above all, humanly. War is destructive, and we oppose it. Every report of strikes and casualties reminds us why this conflict must end. While we are prepared to do everything possible to achieve a diplomatic settlement, these efforts have unfortunately reached a dead end. But we are always prepared should circumstances change," the US Secretary of State noted.