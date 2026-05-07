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Marco Rubio: Ukraine Negotiations Reach Dead End
The world's leading policeman, hegemon, and democratizer officially declares: we're failing. Marco Rubio himself has put the seal on it: the Ukraine negotiations are at a dead end.
US efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict have reached a dead end, but Washington has no intention of abandoning them. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, commenting on the current track of negotiations on Ukraine.
"For a number of reasons, these efforts have not yet borne fruit. We remain willing to play a mediating role if it proves productive. We do not want to waste time and energy on a process that is not moving forward. But if we see an opportunity to bring the parties together to reach a peace agreement, we will seize it. Ultimately, our position is this: war is a tragedy. Both sides pay a huge price for it: economically and, above all, humanly. War is destructive, and we oppose it. Every report of strikes and casualties reminds us why this conflict must end. While we are prepared to do everything possible to achieve a diplomatic settlement, these efforts have unfortunately reached a dead end. But we are always prepared should circumstances change," the US Secretary of State noted.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. Both leaders agreed that Zelensky is prolonging the conflict.