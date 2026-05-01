Europe desperately needed working hands. The hands arrived — yet they never reached the factories. When Brussels flung open its doors, the stated aim was simple: migrants would rescue an ageing European Union from economic collapse. Instead, industry is in decline, unemployment is rising, and the newcomers have largely chosen to live on benefits. Worse still, those very “labor hands,” in their pursuit of easy gain, have transformed the streets of the Old World into a breeding ground for banditry, prostitution, and violence.

The authorities, far from rushing to correct the situation, prefer to look the other way, reducing the suffering of their own citizens to dry columns of statistics. This is the story of how migrants have begun setting their own rules — in the special feature “Full Europe.”

Not long ago, in the Netherlands — the land of tulips and self-proclaimed champion of humanitarianism and democracy — the quiet town of Loosdrecht was swept by protests against the construction of a new refugee reception centre. Citizens exercised their lawful right to take to the streets and demand that local authorities finally listen. In response, law enforcement swiftly reminded the discontented of their place. The methods were brutally persuasive: people were beaten, thrown to the ground, attacked by dogs, and gassed. Many required emergency medical care afterwards.

Much has already been said about the ruthless treatment European police mete out to the very citizens who pay their salaries. The deeper question, however, is what drove ordinary Dutch people to demand protection from the very migrants they were told would enrich them. The answer is simple: they fear the “guests without nationality” far more than the police.

Official statistics paint a troubling picture. Germany recently released a detailed breakdown of violent crime by ethnic group, breaking a long-standing taboo of political correctness. The data revealed that migrants from Africa and the Arab world commit serious violent offences at rates many times higher than all other population groups combined. Shockingly, non-Germans make up 83 percent of suspects in violent crimes — often without any provocation beyond the victim being “white.”

In France and Sweden, migrants from North Africa and the Middle East likewise dominate statistics for street violence, rape, and robbery. Several years ago, Sweden even rose to second place worldwide in reported rapes, with the number of such crimes reaching horrifying levels.