Multinational Iron Wolf 2026 Drills Begin in Lithuania

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The multinational Iron Wolf drills have begun in Lithuania. 2,500 soldiers will participate, with active troop movements expected in four districts of the country.

Exercises began simultaneously in Estonia. The Spring Storm maneuvers will take place right on the border with Russia. 12,000 soldiers, including American, British, and French service members, are involved. 300 armored vehicles will be deployed to the training grounds.