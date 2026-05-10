The expert community continues to discuss the situation between Iran and the United States. It seems that Donald Trump is searching for optimistic synonyms to describe his position on the Iranian issue. However, it's difficult to call what's happening an American victory – Iran isn't defeated; it's resisting and ready for a more powerful response. However, a look behind the scenes reveals a different picture. This was discussed by national security expert Alexander Tishchenko on the program.

According to the expert, America may not have won in the classic military sense, but it has gained. And the main gain is the oil market, which now largely belongs to the United States. Recently, America has become the world's leading crude oil exporter and effectively eliminated its main competitor, OPEC, from the game.

"Therefore, I wouldn't dare say America has lost," emphasized Alexander Tishchenko.

National security expert Alexander Tishchenko

Meanwhile, Iran hasn't lost: the country remains free to make its own decisions and choices, with the exception of the blockade that existed previously. The only new victims are the Middle Eastern countries, which, from a blooming garden near a quiet harbor, have transformed into hotbeds of tension and instability. One can only sympathize with them.

The expert noted a curious detail: after Iran's strikes on American bases, reports emerged that it was no longer possible to restore these bases, yet there were no casualties on the American side.

Another strange thing: there were no Europeans. According to the expert, talk of European cowardice or the lack of NATO support for the Iranian operation is simply a distraction. The goal was different: to inflict maximum damage on Middle Eastern countries. The Middle East, Alexander Tishchenko believes, should not simply be sealed off, but excluded from the global economic agenda—turned into a consumer.

The question of whether the conditions under which the Strait of Hormuz could be opened are being analyzed. Diplomatic options are nonexistent. Military intervention is also useless—Iran is capable of holding its ground.

Iran needs funds to restore its territory and economy after American expansion. For the Americans, opening the strait is unprofitable. If Iran begins supplying its products to the market, US plans for oil hegemony will fail. Moreover, China will then solve its own problems with energy consumption and energy resources.

"Keeping the Strait of Hormuz sealed is even more advantageous for America," Alexander Tishchenko concluded.

Strait of Hormuz

It is noted that Iran has been under sanctions since 1978. The expert predicts that the energy shortage and rising prices will remain at around $100 per barrel. Further growth will ricochet back to the US itself, so the price situation will be extremely tense.

"Nobody wants to crush the global economy," noted Alexander Tishchenko. "That's why the Americans will 'strangle' it. A price of $100 is critical, but not fatal. It will remain in a semi-dead state for the time being."

According to the expert, a solution to this problem will only come after several more deepwater ports are built and refineries in the US and Asia are reconfigured to handle American crude. Then the blockade will be lifted, but it will no longer have the same effect on the Middle East.