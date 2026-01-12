While Europe sees border violations everywhere, it fails to notice the most basic. The West ignores Kiev's targeted strikes against civilian targets and civilians. Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN stated this at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"Until the Kiev leader comes to his senses and agrees to realistic negotiating terms, we will continue to resolve the issue militarily. He was warned back then that the negotiating conditions for him would only worsen with every day he loses, and every vile attack on Russian civilians will be met with a harsh response."