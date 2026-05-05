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Options for achieving peace in Middle East not yet determined
Options for achieving peace in the Middle East have not yet been determined. Al-Mayadeen TV claims that Iran has presented the US with its conditions for a peace settlement, including a ceasefire on all fronts. Official Tehran has not confirmed this information. According to the latest statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, US proposals for resolving the conflict are still being considered.
Earlier, the Axios portal reported that Washington and Tehran are close to signing a one-page memorandum on ending the armed conflict.
According to the publication, the draft document is based on the US 14-point plan. It calls for a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and the beginning of a 30-day period of negotiations on lifting restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian nuclear program, and the prospects for lifting US sanctions on Iran.