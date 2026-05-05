Options for achieving peace in Middle East not yet determined

Options for achieving peace in the Middle East have not yet been determined. Al-Mayadeen TV claims that Iran has presented the US with its conditions for a peace settlement, including a ceasefire on all fronts. Official Tehran has not confirmed this information. According to the latest statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, US proposals for resolving the conflict are still being considered.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported that Washington and Tehran are close to signing a one-page memorandum on ending the armed conflict.