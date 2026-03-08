3.72 BYN
Orbán Requires from EU to Suspend Sanctions against Russia's Energy Sector
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that he had appealed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to reconsider Brussels' decisions on sanctions against Russia's energy sector, RIA Novosti reports.
"All sanctions against the Russian energy sector must be reviewed and suspended throughout Europe. I initiated this in a letter sent today to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Orbán said in a video message published on Facebook.