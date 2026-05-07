On the eve of the Great Victory Day, leaflets reminding Ukrainians of the shared heroism of Red Army soldiers during the Great Patriotic War were dropped from the skies over several regions of Ukraine.

The operation was carried out using “Gerbera” drones over the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions, as well as over territories in Donbass currently under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In addition to evoking the common history of the two peoples, the leaflets contained instructions on how to establish secure contact with Russian military personnel.

According to sources in Russian security structures cited by TASS, the materials were designed to reach residents of territories under Kyiv’s control.

The leaflets were crafted in the form of postcards bearing the poignant inscription: “Our grandfathers were brothers in the trenches.